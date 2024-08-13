Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

