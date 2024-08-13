Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 256.43% and a negative return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,154. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
