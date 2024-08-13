Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. 179,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.