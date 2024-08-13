Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,029. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

