Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 5,378,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,531,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

