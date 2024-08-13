HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Shares of ALDX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

