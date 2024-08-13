HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALDX
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aldeyra Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.