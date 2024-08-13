Head-To-Head Contrast: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Carmell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.11 $28.51 million $1.20 10.66 Carmell N/A N/A -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 11.57% 16.94% 11.60% Carmell N/A -171.27% -22.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Carmell on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

