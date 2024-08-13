Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Purchases $156,510.00 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,111. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

