Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $4.33. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,126,450 shares changing hands.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.