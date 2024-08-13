Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $4.33. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,126,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

