Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,440.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $231,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

