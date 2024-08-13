H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$209.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

