Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Huadian Power International Stock Performance

HPIFF stock remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Huadian Power International Company Profile

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

