Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huadian Power International Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 15th total of 1,318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.0 days.
Huadian Power International Stock Performance
HPIFF stock remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Huadian Power International Company Profile
