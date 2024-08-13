Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $6.72. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,033,098 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,431,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 767,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 109,899 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

