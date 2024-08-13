Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $352.88. 64,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,495. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.