Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.21

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.21 and last traded at C$44.16, with a volume of 244308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.76.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

