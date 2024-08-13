Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells $135,292.70 in Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $135,292.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,848,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $113,344.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,982,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,158. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

