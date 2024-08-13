ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect ICL Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICL opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ICL Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

