Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 103,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

