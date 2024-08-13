Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $195.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $113.21 and last traded at $114.36. Approximately 1,581,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,113,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

