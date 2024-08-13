Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 194.2% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDEXY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,673. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

