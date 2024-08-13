Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Inhibikase Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IKT stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

