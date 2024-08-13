Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INE. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Shares of INE opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

