Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Todd Falk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $10,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CRGY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 1,979,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,478. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

