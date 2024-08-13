Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Todd Falk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $10,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CRGY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 1,979,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,478. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 2.32.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRGY
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.