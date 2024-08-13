Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) CEO Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,800,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TRIN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 374,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Capital

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.