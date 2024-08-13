Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00.

Dominique Girard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total transaction of C$1,034,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$106.27. 599,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,420. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$108.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

