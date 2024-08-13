Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.6 %

SFM traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,227. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

