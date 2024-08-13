Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 987 shares in the company, valued at C$59,101.56.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 368,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$60.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.15.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

