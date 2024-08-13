Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,011 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,117,234 shares of company stock worth $76,982,734 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,159,885. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

