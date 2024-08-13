Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 206 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,455. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

