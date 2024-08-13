Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $493-497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.65 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.590-0.630 EPS.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 935,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,434.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

