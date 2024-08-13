Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IFS opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 342,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

