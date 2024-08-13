Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,362,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.99. 4,140,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,742. The company has a market cap of $265.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

