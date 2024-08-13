Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 378023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
