Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 378023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 249,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 43,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 924,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,987 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

