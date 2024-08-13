Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

VLT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,695. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.