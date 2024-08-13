Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.62). 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.57).

Investment Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.21. The stock has a market cap of £6.66 million, a PE ratio of 4,525.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.