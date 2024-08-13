Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 16,711 call options.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after buying an additional 233,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.35. 2,718,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,407. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $56.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

