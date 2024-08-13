iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 182,970 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

