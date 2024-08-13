iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. 3,100,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,948. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

