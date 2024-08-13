iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.68. 1,491,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,202. The company has a market cap of $469.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

