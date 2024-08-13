iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERETGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERET traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

