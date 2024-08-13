iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Cut by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,137. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

