iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lifted by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 865,242 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

