iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.87

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $96.87, with a volume of 22265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after buying an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 274,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

