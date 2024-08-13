iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,907 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,290 shares.The stock last traded at $131.83 and had previously closed at $130.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,462,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,237 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

