IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 3.2 %

IZEA stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 178,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $493,974.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,002,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,639.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

