Jaime Jackson Cannon Sells 4,998 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.1 %
TRNO traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. 993,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $69.74.
Terreno Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
