James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHX. Macquarie raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

