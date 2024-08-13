Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$36.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.7 %

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

TSE:JWEL opened at C$31.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$22.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

