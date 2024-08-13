Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 237.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

JSPR traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,741. The firm has a market cap of $290.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

