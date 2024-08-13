JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 13,564 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after buying an additional 1,583,842 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,254,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPTL traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 2,788,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,569. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

