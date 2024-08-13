JBR Co Financial Management Inc Buys 967 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. 646,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,971. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

